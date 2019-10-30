Road construction signs were put into place around the city a couple of weeks ago. Machinery has arrived and various streets have markings on them.

The reason for all of that is portions of a half dozen city streets are set for an overlay by Silco Construction, Inc. of Waldron

In August the Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded a $499,824.15 bid to overlay 1.8 miles of city streets here and another one mile of streets in Mansfield.

In Booneville, the project includes selected sections of Morton Avenue, W. Fourth Street, W. First Street, W. Tenth Street, E. Eighth Street, and S. Owen Avenue.

City officials said last week the first street to be addressed will be Eighth Street, and consequently Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis is urging drivers along Eighth Street, the main access road to Booneville Junior High School and school district athletic facilities to drive with caution in the coming weeks.