After years of planning, dozens of meetings and countless conversations, work on the renovations at Southside High School have kicked off.

Fort Smith Public Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday — complete with the spirit teams and band — at the front of the building to celebrate the project, which is the largest of the Vision 2023 plan made possible by a millage increase last year.

The renovations, additions and new competition gym upgrades will cost more than $22 million. When personnel, civil construction, storm shelters and other costs are factored in, Southside’s changes will check in at $45 million.

“People have asked me a lot over the last couple of days, ‘What does this mean to you?’ as we’re breaking ground. I really struggle with that. What does it mean? What does it mean to all of us? What does it mean to all of these students? It means more than we can say,” said Southside Principal Lisa Miller. “It means you have put your faith and trust into Fort Smith Public Schools and in Southside High School to create the best educational opportunity possible for your children. This is the greatest physical change Southside High School has seen in a generation, and it’s probably going to be another generation before they see significant change like this again.”

The upgrades will include a ninth-grade center, new competition gym, administrative offices, library, cafeteria and tornado shelters on both sides of campus.

A new secure entrance is supposed to connect the auditorium and main offices, which are currently separate.

Adjustments were made to the gym design to make it easier for home guests and opponent visitors. At the school board meeting after the groundbreaking, it was announced that the gym will now have 834 seat-backs, which was originally planned to only have 302.

The media center will be two stories and have reference materials on one floor and various student work areas on the other. It will have Wi-Fi access, electrical outlets and writing spaces for collaborative student learning.

“I am so excited. I am excited for Fort Smith Public Schools, but I’m especially excited for the whole community and what this is going to mean,” said Board of Education President Susan McFerran. “Let the digging begin.”

Even though the seniors final year of high school is being slightly disrupted by the construction, and the won’t be on campus to take part in the new upgrades, Southside student body president Brooke Washington said they’re still excited.

Washington thanked everyone in attendance, including Police Chief Danny Baker, state Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, and City Director/Vice Mayor Kevin Settle, for investing in the “modernization of Southside High School and Fort Smith as a whole.”

Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the district is grateful for the support of the community, which is why the projects are getting done in the first place. He said the investment will make an impact for future generations of students in the River Valley.

“There’s no way for us to say thank you, but I’m going to try,” Miller said. “Thank you from all of us from Southside, from the students, from the faculty, from the staff, from administration (for) putting trust in us and allowing us the opportunity to break ground on what is going to be a facility that will make you, as a community, proud.”

Northside High School is scheduled to host a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 11 as it begins renovations on campus. Both schools are expected to be finished by the time school begins for the 2021-22 school year.