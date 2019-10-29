Payment of a $500 judgment by the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association settled litigation in an easement case involving a neighboring off-property landowner.

A couple who won an easement judgement in Saline County Circuit Court subsequently sought court costs from the POA, but not from the main defendant, Cooper Communities Inc., the Village’s developer.

In Matt Guthrie and Melanie Guthrie v. CCI, et al, case 63CV-19-15, CCI sought and received 3 court extensions to reach an agreement with the Guthries, who live off Danville Road.

The Danville Road neighbors filed suit Jan. 4 for access through Raso Subdivision to their land-locked property, contending that they had no other way to access their property – and that an easement on their property had existed more than 60 years and had been in continuous use for access.

Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips granted a default judgement on April 17 against defendants James Michael Woodruff and Brenda Woodruff, after the property owners filed no response to the Guthries’ lawsuit.



On the same day, Phillips granted CCI’s third extension.

On May 31 CCI filed an answer, telling the judge it had entered a binding settlement agreement with the plaintiffs.

Phillips ordered the parties to file a legal description for a gravel access road within 30 days of June 13. The order noted that the POA did not oppose the amended agreement.

On June 17 the Guthries filed for $5,000 in attorney’s fees from the POA, contending the POA “vigorously defended” the lawsuit, and “at no time did the POA have a valid defense.”

They claimed the POA’s actions cost the plaintiffs in discovery and attorney fees. The Guthries’ attorney, John Doyle Nalley, of Benton, told the court on May 30 the couple spent more than $5,000 for the couple’s portion of litigation involving the POA.

On Sept. 10 Grisham ordered the POA to pay $500. It was paid Sept. 27, and the case was closed Sept. 30.