Maj. Gen. (retired) Thomas Arwood, senior adviser of the Hot Springs Village Veterans Memorial Foundation, invites all Villagers to the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11 in the Woodlands Auditorium.

Keynote speaker will be Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

The Veterans Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the Hot Springs Village Veterans Memorial. The Veterans Memorial Foundation is also responsible for the planning and funding of the long-term care of the memorial infrastructure and landscaping.

Memorial care is made possible through funding from direct contributions to Veterans Memorial Foundation and from funds generated by the Veterans Memorial endowment fund.

Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village will host a lunch for all veterans and their families in honor of their service to the United States of America. This lunch will be immediately following the ceremony at the Ponce de Leon Center.