Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd is a name still remembered in the River Valley.

On Oct. 28, 1934 — 85 years ago today — the Depression-era bank robber was laid to rest at Akins Cemetery near Sallisaw with more than 20,000 people from at least 20 states attending. The funeral is still thought to be the largest in Oklahoma history.

Floyd may have been the FBI’s Public Enemy No. 1 when he was gunned down in a field near East Liverpool, Ohio, six days before, but to many in the Fort Smith area he was a trusted friend who would buy them groceries or even pay their rent if they were down and out. To them, he was a modern-day Robin Hood.

James Goddard, a 92-year-old former football coach at Roland High School, was among those in the crowd that day with his mother, father and uncle. Goddard spoke to the Times Record in early April about his experiences at the funeral of Pretty Boy Floyd.

Goddard was only about 7 years old at the time but still recalls how hot it was that day, and seeing “heavily armed men at the gate” to the cemetery. Dayle Goddard, James’ father, had been injured on the job at a Ford Motors plant and was in a wheelchair pushed by his brother, Coy Goddard. While James stayed behind with Lena, his mother, Dayle and Coy made their way up through the crowd to the grave site.

“My mother boosted me up. I saw dad at the head of the casket with my uncle behind him,” James Goddard said.

It was an Indian summer, he said, well over 90 degrees. He remembers a woman passing out from the heat and someone hollering “make room!” for the lady as she was brought to the rear of the crowd nearby James and his mother.

People clambered to the grave site to see Floyd.

There was so much traffic that day two culverts were broken on the gravel road to Akins Cemetery, Goddard recalled. It was getting dark by the time they were able to leave. People drove their cars through a field to get around the broken culverts, he remembered.

Many people arrived and left on foot. Some were on horseback, or in wagons.

In the 1998 book “Life and Death of Pretty Boy Floyd,” Jefferey S. King dedicates the first chapter about the funeral. The arrival of Floyd’s casket was delayed by the traffic, he writes. The Revs. W.E. Rockett of Sallisaw Baptist Church and Owen White of the Akins Baptist Church began the final funeral services around 2:30 p.m.

“The funeral rites were simple, followed by several songs by the Akins choir and a sermon on the folly of crime by Rockett, who ended it with Christ’s last words on the cross: ‘It is finished.’”

To the family's further dismay, the scene was far from a dignified funeral.

"It was a circus with the mob eating peanuts, drinking corn liquor, spreading picnic lunches, carrying pistols, upsetting gravestones, trampling graves, and ripping down fences as they tried to hear the sermon and catch a glimpse of the notorious outlaw," King writes in his book on Floyd. "Funeral wreaths were reduced to fragments by souvenir hunters."

The crowd estimate of 20,000 was given by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office. People who were there that day say it was more than 20,000 people, according to Bob Needham, a local counselor who married into the Floyd family.

Goddard said his uncle Coy wrote him a short letter years later recalling the day of the funeral and seeing Floyd in repose by his ex-wife, Ruby, and their son Jackie, at the burial site. He said felt sorry for them.

Many others felt the same, despite his career as an outlaw.

Chuck Girard, director of the Fort Smith Museum of History, is among the local historians who feel Floyd, also known as "Choc" to friends, was not likely involved in many crimes. The "Kansas City Massacre,” which put Floyd in the cross-hairs of J.Edgar Hoover and the FBI? Not likely, says Girard.

"From what I've read and the research I've done it is not likely Pretty Boy Floyd was at the Kansas City Massacre," Girard said. "He was not a model citizen by any means, but things just don't line up for him to be there."

Jimmy Lessley, Floyd’s nephew, told the Times Record directly his uncle was not involved in the June 17, 1933, shootout to free Frank “Jelly” Nash. Machine-gunners mowed down three policemen and one FBI agent as they attempted to return Nash, an escaped federal prisoner, to the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Nash was caught in Hot Springs, transported to Fort Smith, then placed on a train to Kansas City, Girard noted.

Lessley also said it was untrue Floyd committed a “revenge killing” of the Floyd family patriarch, Walter Floyd. The man who shot and killed Lessley's grandfather was Jim Mills and he returned from California an old man, Lessley said.

“He had a good heart, and just got mixed up with the wrong people,” Lessley said of his uncle Charley. “He helped out a lot of people.”

Of course, Floyd also robbed numerous banks during the early Depression years, and was tied to several killings.

In a story published the day of his death, Time magazine called Floyd “a murderously cool shot, (whose) trigger finger has already accounted for at least six deaths.” Summarizing his criminal history, the 1934 TIME piece noted Floyd robbed a neighborhood post-office of $350 in pennies when he was 18 and then did time in the Missouri State Penitentiary near Joseph City for robbing a St. Louis Kroger grocery store payroll delivery in St. Louis. In prison, he shared a cell with a baker from California named Alfred "Red" Lovett, who teamed him up with the St. Louis underworld. Floyd was released in 1929. For the next four years he robbed rural banks, taking on new partners as old ones fell dead by the wayside.

Much of the public remembered Floyd as an Oklahoma tenant farmer beaten down by financial hardship, always looking out for the little guy. Rumors circulated that he had destroyed mortgage notes when he robbed banks, freeing struggling farmers from foreclosure.

“Everybody knew him and they wouldn’t turn him in,” said Needham. His wife, Robyn is the great-niece of Charley Floyd. Her mother, Phyllis Hill, was the daughter of Charley’s sister, Ruth Floyd.

Needham recalls a story passed down to him through his Southside High School history teacher, Larry Loux, about Floyd being recognized by a woman while walking into First National Bank of Fort Smith, downtown on Garrison Avenue. It was Loux's grandmother. She clutched her purse closely as Floyd walked toward her as he was walking out of the bank.

“It's OK ma'am, I’m not working today,” Floyd said to her, and walked on to Garrison Avenue.