Documents to reschedule Rae Von Smith's murder trial have not been filed in Sebastian County Circuit Court, but a trial is expected to be scheduled this week after receipt of a psychiatric evaluation on Thursday.

Smith, whose June 10 trial was put on hold until her psychiatric evaluation was submitted, has been charged with first-degree murder in the January death of her 5-year-old stepson. As of Friday, no documents were on file to reschedule her trial although it was said to have been returned on Thursday. The Sebastian County prosecutor mandated Smith's evaluation to not exceed 60 days, according to court records.

Fort Smith police on Jan. 11 arrested Smith after her stepson died with cuts, bruises and burns without her seeking medical attention. A search warrant filed in circuit court after her arrest alleges the child was bleeding from his rectum and had burns and bruises that indicated internal injuries. A hair follicle taken from another child in the residence tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in a toxicological screen, according to the affidavit for search warrant.

Though Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony endangering the welfare of a minor, she was charged days later with first-degree murder. County Prosecutor Dan Shue in his charge also alleged Smith gave medical personnel statements inconsistent with her stepson's injuries.

Shue on May 23 said the Sebastian County Circuit Court had ordered Smith submit to the psychiatric evaluation. No documents in Smith's case have since been filed.