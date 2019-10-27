Despite putting Third Thursday events on hold, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association is still working to provide family fun.

Jessie Burrows, association secretary and downtown business owner, said there was a mixed reaction when the monthly events were suspended. But the money that was being spent on only partially successful efforts is now being funneled into making holiday events “bigger and better,” she said.

The association’s next event is the annual Halloween party Thursday called “Ghouls on Garrison.”

Burrows said it’s a chance for business owners, including those on side streets, to line Garrison Avenue and pass out candy. This is the seventh year for the trick-or-treating event, and more than 40 businesses will be represented.

“We’re trying to come together to make it a fun event for the kids,” Burrows said.

Mars Petcare is the first-ever candy sponsor. Beth Templeton-Price, owner of Belle Starr Antiques and “Ghouls” coordinator, said small businesses previously spent hundreds of dollars on candy to “come together for the greater good,” knowing they won’t see a financial return.

Propak will have a Candy Land event, while Western Arkansas Ballet, Fenix & The White Sage Wytches, and the Northside High School choir will all have performances.

“This event is near and dear to my heart,” Templeton-Price said. “I'm grateful this year for the assistance of the FSDBA and the candy sponsorship.”

Templeton-Price also started a “Ghouls Give Back” donation program last year with the Community Rescue Mission to collect costumes after the event.

She said many children who attend are low income and she was tired of seeing them not get to dress up or have fun candy buckets. The donated costumes, about 80, were recently given to kids in need for this Halloween.

Local children and their families are the only benefactors of the event, Templeton-Price said, getting to trick-or-treat in a safe environment and potentially receiving costumes in the future.

“I just really think it strengthens our community. It’s great to see the businesses come together,” Templeton-Price said. “We’re able to see the joy in the kids’ faces. … It’s a magical night, getting to see 2,000 kids and families out having a good time.”

Curating community

The association is devoted to bringing Fort Smith residents together, Burrows said, noting it found old photos of downtown when it shut down for events.

After Ghouls on Garrison, it will host three events in the span of two months.

The Masquerade Ball is next weekend. Proceeds will go toward the holiday festivities, Kitties and Kanines Shelter and the Children’s Service League.

Burrows said the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

“We try to do that at Pendergraft Park, so the small businesses down here can get some foot traffic,” Burrows said.

Santa will be in attendance while Community School of the Arts sing carols.

On New Year’s Eve, the association will host a ball drop with a VIP party, fireworks, kid-friendly activities, bounce houses and live music from local bands and Taylor Dee, an up-and-coming country artist from Texas.

A fall festival and spring event for next year are in the works. Burrows said these efforts are community driven and the association is always looking for individuals and organizations to give input on activities, improvement and other events.

“Your downtown is the heart of the city, and we don’t want that to go out,” Burrows said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for events or providing input on upcoming projects are encouraged to contact the Downtown Fort Smith Facebook page or GoDowntownFS.org.