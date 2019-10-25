A woman who allegedly broke into a woman's house and fought her was arrested Tuesday.

Lauren Ruth Owens of Fort Smith was arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony aggravated residential burglary and misdemeanor first-degree interfering with emergency communications. She allegedly assaulted a woman after breaking into her house in the 500 block of North 36th Street, according to the incident report.

The woman told police Owens kicked in the door to her house, threw her to the ground and stomped on her head. She said Owens did this because she thinks she and her ex-boyfriend are dating or "messing around."

Owens when later confronted by police said she kicked in the woman's door after arguing with her over a boy. She said the woman blacked out after she started fighting her.

Owens was held on Thursday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 bond. She is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to arrest records.