The fall edition of Sell It Again, where bargain hunters, collectors and others will visit any number of yard sales, will again encompass the four highways in Logan County.

Changed last year from its original Sell it Again On Highway 10, the fall version now goes from Booneville to Magazine along Highway 10, Magazine to Paris via 109, Paris to Caulksville via 22 and Caulksville to Booneville on 23.

The revised event, now in its 10th year, is organized through a joint effort of the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce in Booneville and the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce.

In its first eight years though the event boasted 75, and later 103, miles of sales, there would be large sections of the highway with no sales, especially from Blue Mountain to Danville.

As was the case in this year the spring edition of Sell It Again on Higway 10 will remain unchanged as will the Big To Do On 22, which is also a spring event that runs through Paris.

As has been the case since its inception, there is no formal set of rules for Sell It Again, other than sellers must have permission to be on the property where they are selling merchandise and the merchandise offered must be legal to be sold.

About everything imaginable has been spotted in the South Logan County portion of the event over the years including collectibles and knick-knacks to medical equipment; from vehicles and boats to clothing; from furniture and appliances to art; or from electronics and entertainment recordings to the proverbial kitchen sink.