THEFTS

NORTH 18TH STREET, 300 BLOCK: A 2018 TaoTao motor scooter, no value listed, was reported stolen.

2100 TOWSON AVE.: A 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.

PINE HOLLOW COURT, 7300 BLOCK: An iPhone valued at $1,055 was reported stolen.

MUSSETT ROAD, 4600 BLOCK: Women's clothing, makeup and a pack of napkins valued at $310 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

LOVETT LANE, 5300 BLOCK: A muzzle loader and golf clubs valued at $1,900 were reported stolen.

1722 TOWSON AVE.: Four wheels, tires and an unknown automotive part valued at $200 were reported stolen from All In One.

ANDREW JACKSON RUSSELL OF ALMA was arrested on suspicion of felony motor vehicle theft valued at more than $1,000.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

BRITTANY NICOLE ROSS OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A VAN BUREN WOMAN reported a man told her he would get a gun and shoot her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her daughter stole her money, Tylenol pills, wedding ring, diamond ring and debit card valued at $3,201 and made unauthorized purchases with her debit card valued at $171.

APPRENTICE DAZMONE MARABLE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.