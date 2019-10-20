The Arkansas Blood Institute wants everyone to go hog wild this football season by giving blood.

There are two blood drives set for south Longa County next week.

* Wednesday, Oct. 23, at JD Leftwich High School, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile.

* Friday, Oct. 25, at Booneville Walmart, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile.

Healthy adults age 16 and older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Arkansans by giving blood. Sixteen year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 170year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and those 18 and older weigh at least 110 pounds

Each blood donor will receive a collectors’ edition “Hog Wild” t-shirt.

“It’s obvious that we love our football here in Arkansas,” said Danny Cervantes, donor recruitment manager at Arkansas Blood Institute in the Fort Smith area. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community.”

Arkansas Blood Institute relies solely on volunteer blood donors to meet the needs of patients at more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting arkbi.org or calling (877) 340-8777.