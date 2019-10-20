SALLISAW — Recent drug seizures on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas have yielded pounds of hard drugs at a time to little surprise of area authorities.

The lowered value of methamphetamine and heightened prescription drug regulations in recent years has prompted traffickers to push meth and heroin from state to state in increasing quantities, Sequoyah County Chief Deputy Charles House said. On I-40, which serves as a pipeline from Los Angeles to Atlanta as well as a connecting route for regional distribution cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Little Rock and Memphis, officers have at times seized these drugs by the pound in the corridor between Webbers Falls and Ozark.

The Arkansas 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force in 2019 has assisted in the seizure of 153 pounds of meth and more than six pounds and 5 ounces of heroin from I-40 traffic stops in Crawford County. Although numbers for drug seizures on I-40 in Sequoyah County are not readily available, Eastern District of Oklahoma judges in October sentenced a Georgia man for allegedly trying to traffic 1.1 pounds or more of meth from California to Georgia and sentenced two others in July for trafficking 11 pounds of meth on the highway.

House said Sequoyah County authorities began seizing meth by the pound as federal and state measures have restricted the number of opioid painkillers doctors can prescribe. Although meth, unlike opioids, is a stimulant, both drugs attach to the user's dopamine receptors, he said.

This customer increase has created more competition among drug dealers, which in turn prompts them to lower their prices and up their quantities. An eighth of an ounce of meth is now approximately 29 percent the price it was three years ago, he said.

"It’s just like anything — you buy it in bulk. If you buy it in bulk, it’s cheaper," House said. "It’s all about price and demand."

This customer base increase has also prompted drug dealers to begin trafficking heroin, which has been cited by Centers for Disease Control as a progression from opioid painkillers. Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith said the law enforcement crackdown on opioid prescribers in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma has specifically affected the region. Task Force members in 2019 seized six more pounds of heroin on the highway than they did in 2018, according to records.

In response to the heroin trafficking, Smith has "overemphasized" the importance of seizing the drug to law enforcement in the area.

"We’ve explained what it is, we’ve expanded our training to explain what it looks like, because it is relatively new for our area," he said. "Through that, we’ve gained more street intelligence, we’ve gained more officer intelligence and we’ve also made more seizures."

Smith said most of the drug traffickers he has seen use I-40 are traveling to Little Rock and Memphis. However, those who come to the Fort Smith region to distribute heroin are usually from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, he said.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa are also the main distribution points for meth and heroin in Sequoyah County, House said. But Sequoyah County deputies have also arrested drug traffickers who stop in Sallisaw en route to other destinations east of them, he said.

"If you’re the bad guy and you’re doing this illegal stuff, would you rather get off in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, or Fort Smith, Arkansas? Sallisaw is a lot less populated, has a lot fewer officers. You can go in and go out," he said.

Some drug traffickers trade the sparser law enforcement presence of eastern Oklahoma for the higher population of the Fort Smith metro area to try to blend in, House said. However, the traffic and busyness of the city can slow them down, which prompts them to speed once they get back on the highway, he said.

Van Buren police in January arrested Rebecca Brenes and Jose Jimenez-Cruz of California after they allegedly found 70 pounds of meth and more than 500 oxycodone pills in their vehicle. They discovered the drugs when they wrecked their vehicle and acted nervous in front of officers after stopping in the town to get fuel, according to a news release.

Nervous behavior is one of many "indicators" law enforcement use to identify suspected drug traffickers, House said.

"If I’m working, and I see you speeding, going this fast, but I get up there, and you’ve rented a Tahoe to go from Oklahoma City to Nashville, and it’s just you, and I talk to you about where you work and what kind of money you make, and you work for a company with five people and make $12 an hour — those are the kinds of things we call indicators," he said.

House said Sequoyah County law enforcement plan to use these "indicators" in conjunction with an aggressive approach to drug trafficking on I-40. Even if a seizure doesn't have a local impact, he said, it will have an impact somewhere.

"If it’s coming through, it’s going to somebody to affect a family," said House. "We have to realize that’s priority — that drives down domestics, that drives down abuse, that drives down everything in the county, the state, wherever."