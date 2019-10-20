A Booneville man has been formally charged with second degree battery for allegedly striking a Booneville Police Officer in August.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, James Wayne Rierson, Jr., 35, was incarcerated on a public intoxication charge and, while in jail, became combatant and started flooding his cell.

Rierson was then going to be transported to the Logan County Detention Center and BPD Lt. Ben Villarreal was called in to assist with placing Rierson into a patrol unit.

Before Villarreal could do so, Rierson used his fist to strike the officer in the left eye.

As a result, Villarreal sustained redness, small lacerations above and below the left eye and bleeding.

The charge against Rierson is a Class D felony.