The Arkansas Department of Health will hold public flu clinics Friday at all elementary schools in the Fort Smith Public School District.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, ADH medical director of immunizations, told the Times Record that while the Sanofi vaccine had delayed shipping, there has been no shortage and the ADH has received all of its flu vaccines.

"There are fewer doses of the live, attenuated flu vaccine (FluMist) available," the ADH states. "However, not all clinics or pharmacies carry all types. So if someone wants a specific type they may have to call around to find it."

ADH flu clinics at areas schools have been held over the past two weeks.