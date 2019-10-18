Despite not having a land sale in September, progress is still happening at Chaffee Crossing.

The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority met Thursday for its monthly meeting. Here are three things to know about what’s happening in the southern portion of Fort Smith:

Developing the historic district

The Board of Trustees approved an expected purchase from Rival CRE for a building in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District for $15,000. The original offer was for $8,000, but the company has accepted the counter offer, said Bob Cooper of Ghan and Cooper Properties.

The two-story barrack will face another one purchased by the company with a landscaped breezeway between the two, said FCRA Executive Director Daniel Mann. These will be commercial mixed use properties.

“This will be a nice addition to (Lloyd Sumpter’s) other properties and what he’s trying to do with them, and he understands all the historic guidelines,” said FCRA treasurer Don Keesee. “They’ve had meetings with them, and I really think it’s going to be a good-looking project for that area. I think it’s a good deal.”

The Board of Trustees’ approval is contingent upon both parties entering into an official contract.

Continuing on Chad Colley

ERC Create and Shire Inc. have also been given the OK to purchase roughly 100 acres along Chad Colley Boulevard for residential development. The purchase price is listed at $1.35 million but will be adjusted based on a final survey of the land.

The land is located south of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, Mars Petcare and Glatfelter.

“What a great finish out there on Chad Colley. From The Reserve (neighborhood), all the way south, will be roughly 450 homes over time,” Keesee said. “Both of these groups have proven they do it well. They landscape, they build nice homes, and I think it’s going to be wonderful when it’s completed.”

The approval is also contingent to both parties signing an official contract.

Parks partners

Lastly, the board approved a no-cost conveyance for roughly 4.6 acres of land south of Torraine Lake off Chad Colley Boulevard.

FCRA allocated in 2011 roughly 42 acres of land to Sebastian County’s Ben Geren Park, including the small lake. As part of a trails project, which has been progressing as grant funds become available, the county requested a little less than five acres to insulate the trail from additional housing developments south of the lake. This brings the county land up to about 48 acres.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson told the FCRA board the project has allowed for the creation of paved trails from Ben Geren Park to the lake and back.

He said the project has been “an unusual partnership” between FCRA, the county and city, but it’s a “true intergovernmental approach” to parks.

“I think all of these paved trails, as well as the mountain bike trails, have encouraged people to live in Chaffee Crossing and get out and exercise and lose weight, which is what I need to do,” Hudson said. He was met with laughs from the trustees.

The board also approved a land use change for both the Torraine Lake property and pickleball complex, which will officially designate them as public parks/open space.