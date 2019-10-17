The Booneville Junior High Bearcats got two touchdowns each from Rylen Ray and Brooks Herrera and pounded Mansfield 38-0 Thursday night at Bearcat Stadium.

In addition to the rushing efforts of Ray (8-106) and Herrera (7-94), Peyton Tatum hit Trace Hall for 73 yards and a touchdown 10 seconds before halftime to give the Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Conference 3A-1) at 30-0 at that point.

That drive began at the Bearcat 1-yard line after an interception by Herrera. Ray also had an interception.

Mansfield won the seventh grade game, 30-6.