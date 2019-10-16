The Pine Bluff Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance will meet at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St. in the Dollarway area.

“The organization is opened to pastors and ministers of the faith community in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas,” according to a news release from the Rev. Larry Battles.

The main topic will be organizing clergy, members of the Pine Bluff Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office into teams. The teams would meet with people who reside in high crime areas of Pine Bluff to see what the residents feel can be done to reduce crime, according to the release.

Also at the meeting, participants will discuss how the clergy may be a referral source for information the residents may need. They will also consider a ride along program for clergy with law enforcement officers. All interested clergy are invited to attend.