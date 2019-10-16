Despite recently recommending the council lower, by more than half, the amount of dues the city and water department pay to the Booneville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Jerry Wilkins last week signed a proclamation recognizing this week as Chamber of Commerce Week.

The proclamation recognizes the work of the Chamber since its inception 75 years ago for Chamber of Commerce Week, set for Oct. 14-18.

The proclamation acknowledges the Chamber “works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, industry, and merchants to advance the civic, economic, professional, and cultural life of our city,” and that it has done since it’s founding in 1944 and “has contributed to the civic and economic life of Booneville]for past 75 years.”

The proclamation adds “The Booneville Area Chamber of Commerce and its members provide citizens with a strong business environment that increases employment, the retail trade and commerce, and industrial growth in order to make the city of Booneville a better place to live; and (the Chamber) “encourages the growth of existing businesses and encourages new businesses to locate in Booneville, acting as a liaison with the city, schools and the business community.”