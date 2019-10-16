MIAMI, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl, allegedly by her father who fatally shot himself after also wounding two other adults in northeast Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Wednesday police asked it to investigate the shooting deaths of 11-year-old Kayla Billings and 39-year-old David Billings at a home in Miami, about 80 miles northeast of Tulsa.

Miami police said earlier that officers responding to reports of gunfire Tuesday night at the home of 38-year-old James Miller found 38-year-old Melissa Wallace wounded outside the home, Miller wounded inside the home and the two dead also inside the home.

Authorities say Wallace is the mother of the child, the ex-wife of David Billings and that Miller is her boyfriend.