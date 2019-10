Full Circle 360, 3400 W.34th Ave., a non-profit organization, is accepting youth for its programs.

Girls ages 10-17 may join the S.A.F.E.T.Y (Saving Adolescent Females Empowering Today’s Youth) program. Boys ages 10-17 may attend the Boys To Men program, according to a news release.

To sign up youth or for details, contact Alexander Price at 870-592-9136 or Shannon Davis at 870-671-0771.