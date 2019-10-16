Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires a temporary closure of the Riverside Park entrance road in Benton, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, Citizens Drive on the south side of I-30 will be closed daily at its connection with the frontage road from Wednesday, October 16 to Friday, October 18 between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. to allow crews to install a storm drain line across the road.

Access will be maintained to the park and adjacent neighborhoods by using either Airlane Drive or Fairfield Road. Barricades, signage, and flagging operations will be used for traffic control.

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.