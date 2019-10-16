It was another 50th golden anniversary celebratory event for Adult & Teen Challenge Arkansas as nearly 100 players teed off recently at Hot Springs Village Magellan track for a fall gold tournament.

"We're so grateful to all who are participating to raise funds for our recovery programs at Teen Challenge," said Tim Culbreth, executive director.

"We're so thankful to raise nearly $28,000 today from golf fees, auction sales and other donations," said Derek Cathcart, development director.

Starting with lunch served by Clampit's Country Kitchen, players were sent out shotgun for a four man scramble.

Following play on a bright sunny day, players were treated to dinner served by Chicken Express at the Balboa Outreach Center.

Silent auction items valued from $50 to $530 were offered at the gathering which included resort accommodations, live performances, merchandise, dining and original art. Two flights were recognized as first and second, gross and net levels of play.

Men's and women's longest drive on #13 were awarded to Dave Finton and Pat Newby respectively. Jack Wells was honored closet to the pin on #17.

Major sponsors of the tournament included the Hot Springs Village Voice, Chicken Express, Allen Tillery Auto and Crossgate Church.

Adult & Teen Challenge of Arkansas is a Christian program helping men who struggle with life controlling issues such as addiction. For more information call 501-624-2446. The campus is located at 155 Walnut Valley Road, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 and website is teenchallengear.org.