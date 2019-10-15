THEFTS

BLUFF AVENUE, 3100 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 700 BLOCK: A 2017 Kawasaki z900 valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

TOWSON AVENUE, 3800 BLOCK: A debit card, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 74TH STREET, 3600 BLOCK: A leather wallet with contents and a sunglasses case valued at $80 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH W STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A 2015 TaoTao New Speed 50 valued at $900 was reported stolen.

SOUTH FRESNO STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2019 TaoTao motor scooter valued at $900 was reported stolen.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH P STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

SOUTH W STREET, 2200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

PINE HOLLOW COURT, 7300 BLOCK: A workbag, folders containing client information, insurance paperwork, vehicle registration, a charging cord, migraine medication, a perfume bottle, a cologne bottle and a wallet with medical insurance papers valued at $20 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ERIN OAKS STREET, 3300 BLOCK: Four waterproof boxes and a fishing pole valued at $500 were reported stolen in a break-in.

HIGHWAY 253, 9800 BLOCK: A trailer valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 34TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: An attempted residential burglary was reported.

NORTH J STREET, 2700 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

WALNUT STREET, 3100 BLOCK: Jewelry and shoes valued at $250 were reported stolen in a residential burglary in which $100 damage was reported to a door.

NORTH 37TH STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A game console valued at $500 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 21ST STREET, 500 BLOCK: Two amplifiers valued at $2,200 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 47TH TERRACE, 2300 BLOCK: Money and deposit slips were reported stolen in a residential burglary in which $1,100 damage was reported to the house.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 4300 BLOCK: A motor scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen and $150 damage was reported to a door on a residence.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman stabbed him while he was sleeping.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man held her down on the floor and choked her during an argument.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

LADONNA GRACE COOPER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and two misdemeanor warrants from outside of Sebastian County.

RENA NICOLE TANKERSLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor theft of property and two failure to appear warrants.

MARVIN AXUME-MEJIA OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

CEDRICK JOHN COOPER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT TIP TOP WESTERN WEAR, 512 Garrison Ave., reported two checks were written to the business valued at $1,222.59 from a closed account.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he never received $1,000 for a camera he sold by mail.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman in Ypsilanti, Michigan, used his credit card for $70.66.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a caller claiming to be from the Social Security office requested he put $1,150 on two gift cards and send it to them.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a charge to her bank account for $648 out of Missouri City, Texas.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported 16 unauthorized charges valued at $87.84 to his credit card account.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported two of her bank accounts lost a combined total of $6,936.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman told him if she had a gun she would have shot him.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man told her he was going to kill her and her family.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported men showed up at her house and threatened to kill her and her dogs.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CHARLES DAVID MINER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on two felony warrants out of Mena.

J.P. WINTERS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree forgery, possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack.

JOSHUA ADAM HALL OF SALLISAW was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Sequoyah County.

BRIAN MATTHEW CAINS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony warrant out of Van Buren County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication.

DANIEL A. EASTER OF SHERIDAN was arrested on a felony warrant out of Grant County and on suspicion of misdemeanor theft of property and second-degree criminal impersonation.

CARL LEE DULANEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony residential burglary.

ISAAC ADAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and a parole violation.

JACKIE CHRISTOPHER NAIL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole violation and an Arkansas Department of Corrections commitment hold.