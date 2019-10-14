A $2 million streets project, new equipment for the Fort Smith Police Department and the updated city code are all on the agenda for this week’s Board of Directors meeting.

The board will vote on a resolution allowing the Engineering Department to enter into a contract with Forsgren Inc. for a street overlay and reconstruction project.

According to a memo from Engineering Director Stan Snodgrass, phase A of the 2019 Street Overlays and Reconstruction projects will improve about 1.6 miles of city streets.

Forsgren was the lowest bidder at $2.1 million. Funding is available through the city sales tax program, which allocates a portion of the revenue for streets, drainage and associated improvements.

The largest area to be improved, according to a map provided in the agenda packet, is North 6th Street from Division Street to North H Street.

Snodgrass said the project start date is expected to be Nov. 11, and the current contract is for 240. The estimated completion date is July 7, 2020.

Also on the agenda for approval is the purchase of 59 portable radios to replace obsolete models.

Police Chief Danny Baker wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken that the radios currently in use will no longer be supported by Motorola at the end of this year.

It will cost a little more than $323,500 to purchase the radios and necessary accompanying equipment, but funding has already been approved and allocated.

“The Fort Smith Board of Directors provided funding in the Police Department’s 2019 budget for the purchase of these radios,” Baker wrote. He is requesting that the department be allowed to make the purchase.

Lastly, the board will consider approving the updated Fort Smith municipal code, which underwent the recodification process and a full legal analysis.

City Clerk Sherri Gard wrote in a memo to Geffken the last time this process occurred was in 1992.

As part of the legal review, the city consulted with an outside firm to ensure there were no “conflicts, inconsistencies or obsolete provisions in connection with the Arkansas Code Annotated” through 2018 laws, ballot issues and changes made by the state Code Revision Commission; conflicting or obsolete provisions within the code itself; and that the city eliminated or cured any provisions that could be unconstitutional.

“The legal analysis was reviewed in later January 2019 whereby myself, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman and city attorneys Colby Roe and Rick Wade conducted a thorough review of the same,” Gard wrote.

Gard said a list of changes was submitted to the city on May 31, which was completed June 17. An official response was submitted on July 1, accepting recommended changes and provided minor non-substantive changes, she said.

Municipal Code Corporation, the company used for the initial legal review, was given permission to move forward with printing the recodified version.

Gard also said the Unified Development Ordinance is codified within the city code and as a separate document. There were no amendments or substantial changes during the recodification process, but the Planning Commission and board must review the UDO to comply with statutory requirements.

Two ordinances will be presented to the board for its next regular meeting to adopt the 2019 municipal code and UDO.

“Adoption will essentially transfer everything within the existing FSMC (Code 1992) to the FSMC (Code 2019) with all amendments, and replace the 2009 UDO with the 2019 UDO,” Gard wrote.

According to the memo sent to City Attorney Jerry Canfield from the Municipal Code Corporation, the code was not rearranged or renumbered.

The memo lists the changes made to the code, most of which were amended or deleted based on changes to state law and newly passed city ordinances.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of two businesses who want to participate in the Tax Back Program, which provides refunds of sales taxes on building materials, new equipment and certain other expenses due to construction of a new business or expansion of an existing business.

Most of the refund comes from the sales tax rate, but local governments are required to approve the requests. Twin Rivers Foods, a current business, and Nidec Motor Corp., a new business, both want to participate and plan to invest a total of $1.4 million.

The board previously accepted a request from ArcBest for its upgrades on Old Greenwood.

It will also vote on a contract renewal with Cox Communications for telecommunications services. There will be upgrades included in the contract, but an overall monthly savings.

Director of Information and Technology Services Russell Gibson said these upgrades will help with the upgrades and implementation of the ERP system, replacement of the 911 system, computer servers, cybersecurity measures, among other projects.

The board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.