Although more high-tech and diverse these days, the Arkansas River Valley’s manufacturing base is historically tied to its natural resources in coal and timber that fueled wagon and furniture manufacturing.

The River Valley contains dozens of manufacturing companies that are the backbone of the economy and job creation in the area — from Rockline Industries in Booneville and Big River Roller Manufacturing in Paris to ABB, GP-Dixie Cup, FFO Home, Rheem, Ingersol Rand, PRADCO, MARS Petcare, Silgan Plastics, General Pallets, Gerdau Mac Steel and Glatfelter in Fort Smith and Bekaert in Van Buren, Yoderbilt Greenhouses in Abbot and Affordable Buildings in Roland.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the manufacturing sector makes up between 16% to 18% of the economy in the Fort Smith metropolitan area, depending on the time of year. It’s the second-highest employment sector. Trade/transportation/utilities is the highest sector at about 23%.

However, manufacturing has the highest multiplier effect of any economic sector. For every one worker in manufacturing there are another four employees hired elsewhere in support businesses, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

The Fort Smith metro area has more manufacturing jobs than any other metro area in Arkansas and exceeds the national average for such jobs, according to Mervin Jebaraj, director of the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research.

While manufacturing jobs are important to the Fort Smith area, Jebaraj notes there are not as many as there once were. After the city’s manufacturing sector peaked at 31,000 jobs in 1999, Fort Smith lost 6,500 such jobs between then and 2007 and then lost 7,500 more after the Great Recession beginning in 2008.

“Fort Smith still has a much higher manufacturing rate than anywhere else in Arkansas, so it’s important to not think of manufacturing as something that happened before, or that it’s not coming back,” Jebaraj said at the Invest Fort Smith Summit in September. “Manufacturing has always been a part of Fort Smith and will always be a part of Fort Smith. It’s important to continue investing in that.”

Both Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber/Associated Industries of Arkansas, have talked in the past about how manufacturing jobs have decreased because of automation, but the jobs are “safer and higher paying.”

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber celebrated National Manufacturing Week Sept. 27-Oct. 4 in association with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Robots to wagon wheels

Fort Smith’s reputation as a manufacturing town grew out of its history as a frontier town in the 1800s.

Although Fort Smith in the first half of the 20th century was known as the home of numerous furniture companies, in the 1970s manufacturing giants like Whirlpool and Rheem moved to the area. But long before that, the town had a reputation as the frontier to the old West and prompted the manufacturing of items needed for the journey like wagons and wagon wheels.

Because of the Arkansas River, frontiersmen in the late 1840s and early 1850s used Fort Smith as a jumping-off point to travel to California during the Gold Rush. Settlers moving West helped start the manufacturing boom in the River Valley, according to Billy Higgins, professor of history at UAFS.

Manufacturers in Fort Smith were producing 10,000 wagons a year just prior to the Civil War.

“Not only did people make fortunes in the gold fields, some people made fortunes supplying the Gold Rush people,” Higgins told the Times Record in 2018.

Wagon and supply manufacturing in Fort Smith diverted to furniture manufacturing during the Civil War, when fewer people were moving out West. Higgins said manufacturers particularly focused on producing ornate furniture during this time. Now a ghost town, Schaburg in Crawford County, north of Mountainburg and near Artist's Point was one of many places in the area that helped supply the hardwood for the furniture businesses in Fort Smith.

And from the furniture manufacturing came “spinoff" support industries.

“To manufacture furniture, you need upholsters, you need cloth, you need mirrors, you need steel fittings sometimes,” Higgins said. “All of this created a train of smaller industries, and thus, it’s documented that Fort Smith had all the attributes of an industrial city.”

According to Vol. 38 of the Fort Smith Historical Society Journal, furniture was Fort Smith’s largest and most important industry and job provider in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Higgins said the town was once considered one of three furniture hubs in the United States.

In conjunction with its status as a furniture manufacturing hub, Fort Smith also drew industry because it grew around the time railroad transportation became popular, Higgins said. Fort Smith manufacturing also grew because of its proximity to natural resources.

“There was coal in this area, and there were hardwood trees. You need steam engines, you need power equipment,” Higgins said.

These aspects of Fort Smith drew industrialists like Edward Ballman to the town. Ballman, of Indianapolis, came to Fort Smith in the late 1800s and was dubbed by the Historical Society Journal as “the king” of Fort Smith furniture. An elementary school in Fort Smith is named for Ballman.

Higgins said the furniture industry in Fort Smith peaked for several years in the late 1950s and early 1960s before it largely faded out. Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith, which has been in business for about 70 years in Fort Smith, manufactured furniture until just a few years ago. Now it is a distribution point for the company. A row of furniture manufacturers were once set up along what is now Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.

Chuck Girard, executive director of the Fort Smith Museum of History, said there were about two dozen furniture manufacturers along Riverfront Drive with names like Ayers, Garrison, DeSoto, Ward, Covey and Fort Smith Chair. A tornado in April 1996 hit the downtown area hard, including "furniture row." It opened a door for cheaper furniture made in China to make it into the market, Girard said.

The Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Fort Smith may have closed in 2012, killing thousands of jobs, but the massive building has been repurposed as warehouse space. One section of the old Whirlpool facility was even been turned into the national headquarters for FFO Home. In addition to being a business headquarters, FFO Home also makes mattresses at the facility.

New manufacturing facilities like Silgan Plastics on Arkansas 45 and Glatfelter, which repurposed an unused Mitsubishi building at Chaffee Crossing to make paper products like wet wipes, carry on the area’s long-standing reputation as a manufacturing hub.