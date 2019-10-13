The clock is ticking for Arkansans to pay their property taxes. Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the deadline for property owners to pay their 2018 property taxes or face a 10 percent penalty on delinquent real estate taxes and your name will be on a list of delinquent taxpayers in the newspaper.

The Tax Collector’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the Paris and Booneville Tax Collector office will be opened for extended hours on the 15 to help taxpayers have more time to make it to the office to pay their taxes.

“On the 15th my offices in Paris and Booneville will be open at 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.,” Tax Collector Brittany Porter said recently. “We accept partial payments on personal and/or real estate property.

Porter said the balance must be paid by 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, however, residents have several options to pay.

“There are several ways to pay your taxes. You can send by mail (must be postmarked on or before the 15 to avoid the penalty), you can call the office and make a phone payment, pay online at https://www.ark.org/propertytax/logan/index.php, or pay from your smartphone http://www.ar-kansas.gov/m or pay in office.”

All checks need to be made payable to Logan County Collector.

Real estate owners behind on their taxes are mailed a delinquency notice. If the land is delinquent for five years, the county turns the property over to the Commissioner of State Lands, who auctions the property off to recoup the back taxes and other fees.

For more information call the Tax Collector’s office at 675-5131 in Booneville or 963-2038 in Paris.