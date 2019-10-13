Nata Matthews, DNP, APRN, has joined Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard.

As a nurse practitioner, Matthews can diagnose and treat acute and chronic conditions, as well as provide wellness exams and education on preventing illness. Matthews is passionate about helping her patients identify individualized health goals, no matter their age.

Matthews earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Creighton University in Omaha. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2012. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Matthews worked a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. She most recently served residents of LeFlore County at Baptist Health Family Clinic-Spiro.

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard is located at 6100 Massard Road in the growing area of Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Drs. Michael Cole and Justin Voris also provide care to patients of all ages at this location.

United Federal Credit Union has appointed Jennifer Hodge as commercial loan officer in Arkansas.

As the commercial Loan officer, Hodge is responsible for providing quality business lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness to UFCU members regarding their business financing needs and generates investment quality business loans by taking loan applications in support of loan growth objectives.

Hodge brings over 22 years of banking experience to her new role, a news release states. She had been a commercial loan officer and assistant vice president at Today’s Bank in Springdale since 2008. She has also been the loan assistant to senior vice president and Loan Operations supervisor in various banks over the past 11 years in northwest Arkansas.

Hodge has a diverse interest and history in community involvement, including being an ambassador of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce Leadership Team, and team captain at the American Heart Association.

Currently, Hodge holds elected positions on the marketing committee at Elizabeth Richardson Center Board as well as treasurer on the Business and Industry Training Board.