The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Oct. 14

Beef spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, Brussel sprouts with cheese, Texas bread, applesauce and milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, coleslaw, hamburger bun, hot peaches and milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Chicken and dressing, cut yams, French green beans, wheat bread, apple slices and milk.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, chocolate chip cookie and milk.

Friday, Oct. 18

Garlic Rosemary chicken thigh, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.

Special events:

Friday, Oct. 25, the center will have birthday celebrations.

Thursday, Oct. 31, the center will have its Costume Party.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.