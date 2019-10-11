Rattlers pound preseason favorite, 48-19

Booneville beat Greenland 41-6 at Bearcat Stadium Friday night behind a rushing attack that saw four backs top 70 yards and combine for six touchdowns.

Randon Ray, who had battled an illness all week, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries and scored once, Andrew Robertson ran for 77 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns, Cam Brasher ran for 76 yards on 13 carries and scored twice and Evan Schlinker ran for 71 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.

Before it ended the Bearcats (4-2, 3-0 Conference 3A1) had 425 total yards, with 388 coming on the ground. Booneville averaged 7.7 yards per play and did not punt.

Greenland (3-3, 1-2) got 170 passing yards from Gabe Wilson, 71 on a completion to Carter Gobel which accounted for the lone Pirate score of the night.

Rattlers 48 Hector 19

Magazine had seven different players score a touchdown in a blowout 48-19 win over preseason favorite Hector Friday night.

The Rattlers (4-1, 2-0 Conference 2A4) got started when Cameron Raggio returned a fumble for a touchdown and after Tatum Scott scored it was 16-0.

Hector (2-3, 1-1) cut it to 16-7 but touchdowns by Caleb Hatt, Kobe Faughn and Xeng Yang had Magazine in command at the half at 36-7.

Kaedon Trejo’s touchdown made it 42-7 and after Hector managed a pair of touchdowns an Ashton Droemer touchdown set the final at 48-16.