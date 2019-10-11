The change from year one to year two of the Scantling Haunted House last year was substantial. The change from year two to year three may be even more so.

Last year visitors exited through a haunted forest but the maze contained a limited number of spooky attractions. That is not the case this year as the trip through the entire exhibit will take much longer for those brave enough to undertake the journey.

“Last year it went around the shop but there wasn’t much out there, it’s a completely different maze now,” said Tammy Scantling.

The spook house is actually a work shop for David Scantling’s business when not in use as a trek through the macabre.

The Scantlings will operate the spook house on weekend nights from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Halloween night.

Featured inside is about anything Halloween-related imaginable from a guillotine, the undead, cemeteries, to classic horror movie exhibits, many employing fog to enhance the experience.

Outside the spook house, located on College Street, there are also more inflatable exhibits than before.

Setting up the house and yard displays is about a two month process, Tammy Scantling said last week as she was preparing for the opening weekend.

The house will also be manned by several junior high age student workers this year, she said.

Entry to the house is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Scantlings will also be hosting a community Halloween festival with games and prizes for attendees on Oct. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., prior to the opening of the house that night.

Tammy Scantling said she would also recommend kids attending that event wear costumes.

“You spend that much money on a costume then get to wear it just one time,” said Tammy Scantling.

Shortly after November begins all the decorations and exhibits are stored and the Scantlings bring out the Christmas inflatables and fill the yard again.