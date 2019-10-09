The 27-year old Greenbrier man accused of first degree murder in connection with the strangling and beating death of Rachel King in her home last month, plead not guilty Friday in an arraignment held Friday morning in Booneville.

The case against Morgan Richard Weatherford was the first to come before 15th Judicial District Jerry Don Ramey who appointed public defender Rena Beth Wright was to defend Weatherford.

Wright waived a formal reading of the complaint, entered a plea of not guilty on Weatherford’s behalf.

Ramey then set a Nov. 1 pre-trial hearing as well as a potential Nov. 15 jury trial date for Weatherford.

Weatherford was then transported back to the Logan County Detention Center in Paris where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

In addition to first degree murder Weatherford faces charges of theft and residential burglary in connection with the case.

Before committing the alleged murder Weatherford is alleged to have accessed King’s home on Sept. 3, by breaking a window in a minor child’s bedroom and crawling into the residence.

Following the crime Weatherford is alleged to have taken a 2003 Ford Expedition belonging to King and abandoning the vehicle at the KFC/Taco Bell in Booneville.

He then, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, is believed tohave discarded the keys to the vehicle in a nearby grassy area.