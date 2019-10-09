Brian Murray, a 30-year old Booneville man facing three counts of rape, computer child pornography, and sexually grooming a child plead not guilty in Booneville Friday.

During the arraignment public defender Rena Beth Wright was appointed to represent Murray, who was taken into custody after a search warrantw as served at a Fourth Street residence on Sept. 21, which was triggered by an investigation by a Department of Homeland Security investigation conducted Sept. 17-19.

Wright waived a formal reading of the complaint and entered the not guilty plea on Murray’s behalf.

Fifteenth Judicial District Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey set pre-trial hearings of Dec. 6, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020 for Murray as well as a potential jury trial date of Jan. 17, 2020.