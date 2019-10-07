The U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith dates back to the 1800s, yet it remains a place of honor for the families of those interred there.

The cemetery is at 522 Garland Ave. and South Sixth Street and totals 32 acres after several expansions over the years. It is the oldest of the three national cemeteries in Arkansas, with others in Fayetteville and Little Rock. The Fort Smith National Cemetery has been on the National Register of Historic Places since May 1999. Visitation hours for the cemetery are 7:30 a.m. to sunset daily.

The cemetery's history can be traced to Fort Smith's early days. The Army re-established Fort Smith in 1838 (after the original fort was closed in 1824), and the original cemetery most likely was included as part of a new cemetery at this time. The first recorded burial was surgeon Thomas Russell in 1819. The cemetery was designated a national cemetery in 1867.

“In 1867, the old post burial ground was elevated to a national cemetery consisting of about five acres enclosed by a white-washed fence. Many military dead were removed from battlefields and private cemeteries and reinterred here. So many, in fact, that when the Fort Smith military reservation closed in 1871, President Grant ordered that Fort Smith National Cemetery be reactivated by the War Department and remain open for the purpose of future military burials,” the cemetery's website reads.

One of the most famous Americans to have died in combat is buried at the Fort Smith National Cemetery: Gen. William O. Darby, the Fort Smith native who organized the first U.S. Army Rangers commando unit in 1942 during World War II. Darby died April 30, 1945, in the northern Italy town of Torbole, two days before German forces surrendered. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas entry on Darby, “he was in the process of outlining plans for the next day when a German shell exploded near his location. A piece of shrapnel hit him, and he was dead within minutes.”

Judge Isaac C. Parker, also known as "The Hanging Judge," is buried at the cemetery as well. Parker was an Ohio native appointed U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas in 1875. Other notable figures buried at the cemetery include Civil War brigadier generals Richard Gatlin, Alexander Steen and James McIntosh, golfer Jack Fleck, former St. Louis Cardinal and Pittsburgh Pirate Hal Smith and Joel R. Stubblefield, the first chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The cemetery was run by the Army until 1973, when the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs began managing it. Now, the cemetery has 14 staff members onsite daily to care for the cemetery in Fort Smith as well as the National Cemetery in Little Rock. Director Marshall B. Murphy began working at the cemetery in early 2018.

Monuments and memorials at Fort Smith National Cemetery include a carillon donated by the American Veterans in 1986, a marble memorial to the Unknown Confederate Dead, a granite and bronze memorial honoring Vietnam veterans dedicated in 1998 and a Pearl Harbor memorial dedicated Dec. 7, 1997.

Events throughout the year help residents and families honor and remember those buried at the cemetery. Each year around Christmas, volunteers place wreaths on each grave at the National Cemetery during the Christmas Honors program, which was established in 2009. A workshop is held in the days prior to the ceremony to prepare as many as 17,000 wreaths that are laid at each gravesite at the National Cemetery. The program is part of Wreaths Across America, a group that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 cemeteries in all 50 states. Families are given time to lay wreaths at their loved one's grave, with the public providing assistance afterward. A ceremony takes place after the wreaths are laid.

Each Memorial Day, the National Cemetery plays host to a ceremony to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Guest speakers, choir groups and others gather to recognize those buried at the cemetery and put proper recognition on Memorial Day as a whole.

The Fort Smith group that puts on the annual Christmas Honors program at the cemetery is in the process of coordinating a campaign to raise funds that will be used to purchase land behind the cemetery for future growth. With an average of 500 burials per year, and 22,000 buried at the cemetery, there is currently only about 10 years of space left in the Fort Smith National Cemetery, Murphy said in May. The goal is to buy enough land that will allow the Fort Smith National Cemetery to stay open for burials for another 100 years, he said.