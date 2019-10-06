Supporting his third solo album, released earlier this year, Ryan Dart will be performing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, in downtown Booneville, highlighting the annual October Daze festival.

Dart, who previously lived in Booneville before making his way to Colorado, routinely performs in Colorado, but also has booked shows in Wyoming, Illinois, Florida, Arkansas and more.

He will be returning to this area to perform for the first time since the spring of 2018 and while here, Dart also has two shows set in northwest Arkansas, one a private party and the other at 21st Amendment in Fayetteville on Oct. 10.

Dart’s latest release, Drifter’s Heart, is hailed as “showcasing Dart’s earnest and heartfelt songwriting, stripped down to its core and presented honestly.”

According to his webpage www.ryandartmusic.com, “the album is a departure from some of Ryan’s earlier, more rock leaning offerings. Yet, it still retains all of the qualities common throughout Ryan’s music - genuine lyrics, vivid imagery, and an authentic take on American music.”

Dart’s “Drifter’s Heart,” along with his other releases, Pain Love & Drought, and The Shift are available on Spotify.