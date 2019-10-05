Union Christian Academy will mark its recovery from flood damage with a ceremony Monday.

The repaired and remodeled academy, 4201 Windsor Drive in Fort Smith, will host a “Re-Union” celebration and ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill are expected to attend, according to a news release, as will local church and community leaders and ambassadors from the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Head of School, Ricky Massengale, the faculty, staff, students and families are looking forward to getting back on campus.

“We’re extremely excited and anxious to be back home," Massengale states in the release. "We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to prepare the campus and have a smooth transition, while the teachers have worked as diligently as they ever have in the classrooms.”

As smooth and quickly as the remodel has gone, it is never an easy task: “While none of this has been ideal, we cannot deny seeing how God has been evident. We keep our eyes on him, work hard, and give him thanks. It will be exciting and restful to be back in our halls, in our rooms, at our desks,” he said.

In addition to the ceremony, Union Christian will host a “See You at the Pole” service at 7:15 a.m. Monday, as well as a School Pep Rally from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in celebration of the campus reopening.

Since the flood and damage occurred, $44,274.08 has been donated to support the school, the release continues. During the recovery and remodel, the school incurred loss of income in various departments such as the cafeteria and athletics. Additional expenses included insurance deductibles, temporary relocation incidentals, replacement of classroom and administrative materials and incidentals, among others, the release states.

While the campus was unable to be used, the administration made arrangements for classes to continue at two temporary locations. PreK through fourth grades have met at Central Christian Church, and fifth through 12th grades have met at Grand Avenue Baptist Church.