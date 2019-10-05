Mass flu shot clinics conducted by the Logan County Health Department last week attracted 568 people county administrator Paula Beaty reported.

Beaty said the clinic in Booneville on Monday drew 197 and another in the department’s Paris location on Thursday saw 368 shots administered.

The clinics were conducted earlier in the year than in most years — the Booneville clinic was on Oct. 5 in 2018 — and while the number of vaccinations given by the health department has been declining since 2015, Beaty said she could not speculate as to causes.

Shots are also available on a more widespread basis than was the case when the health department began conducting mass vaccination clinics.

However, as Beaty noted, many flu shot vendors charge for the service but the health department does not, regardless of whether an individual seeking a shot has insurance or not.

Just because the clinics have been held the doesn’t mean an individual cannot be vaccinated, Beaty adds. Both health departments will administer the shots with no apponitment necessary on any day, she said.

The Arkansas Departmet of Helath recommeds an annual flu vaccinationfor most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season, the ADH stated when announcing the clinchs.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director for Immunizations at ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

People of all ages can get the flu. Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine.