Fort Smith police are investigating a report from a man who said his neighbor pointed a rifle at him during an argument.

The man, who lives in the 700 block of North 21st Street, said his neighbor pointed the gun at him after yelling at him for apparently throwing trash into the alley behind their homes. The man said he flipped his neighbor off, told him to leave them alone and said none of the trash was his, according to the incident report.

His neighbor then ran inside, grabbed what appeared to be a rifle and pointed it at him, the man said. He said he tried to pull out his cellphone to try to record his neighbor but his neighbor threw the phone back into his home, the report states.

The neighbor told police he didn't point anything at the man who made the report but did say he was yelling at him because he thinks he's dumping trash behind his home. He also said the man pointed his finger at him like it was a gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.