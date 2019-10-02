A 30-year old Booneville man was charged Friday with three counts of rape, computer child pornography, and sexually grooming a child. He is being held in the Logan County Detention Center in Paris on a $750,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Brian Murray, 30, admitted to raping a 2-year old child on three occasions, possessing and distributing child pornography, and recording a 10-year old bathing in a Fourth Street residence

A search warrant was served at that residence on Sept. 21, following triggered by a Homeland Security investigation conducted Sept. 17-19 during which, according to the warrant, Murray was suspected of sharing, distributing or downloading child sexual abuse material, as well as sexually abusing children.

A Homeland Security special agent was tipped off about the possibility after investigators with the Queensland (Australia) Police Service were in a chatting forum during which time a cloud storage link was provided which obtained child pornography images.

A search of the cloud storage link name turned up Murray’s Facebook account on which was a photo of Murray with the a child laying on sheets identical to those seen in the cloud storage, the search warrant affidavit states.

Other images include open nude male body parts with a pre-teen child also depicted, as well as images of a pre-teen child in a bathtub.

During chat conversations, the person believed to be Murray confirmed he had sexually abused the children three nights prior.

Seized during the search of the residence were an iPhone 8 Plus cellular phone, two laptops and a secure digital card, on which forensic examination will be conducted.

The search warrant was served by a Homeland Security agent, along with representatives of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Booneville Police Department.