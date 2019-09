When U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman will kick off a tour of the Fourth District, centered on agriculture in the state, he will make two stops in north Logan County.

At 4:30 next Monday Westerman will tour the Big River Roller plant in Pars. In his only stop on Tuesday morning Westerman is scheduled to tour the flood damage to row crows in the McClean Bottom.

The itinerary also calls for stops in Frankin, Sebastian, and Jefferson counties.