MINNETONKA, Minn. – Teen suicide and child mortality rates have increased sharply since 2016, according to the United Health Foundation’s 2019 America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report.

“This year’s Health of Women and Children Report highlights troubling health trends for America’s youth in particular and underscores a pressing need to address these challenges as a nation as soon as possible,” said Dr. Linda Genen, Optum Chief Medical Director of Women’s Health.

State rankings for 2019 are led by Rhode Island at Number 1, and Mississippi ranks 50th.

Rhode Island is the healthiest state for women and children, according to the report. Rounding out the top five are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut.

Mississippi ranks as the state with the most health challenges for women and children, with the bottom five including followed by Arkansas , Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Nevada.

According to the report

Arkansas Strengths are

• Low prevalence of excessive drinking among women

• Low cost of infant child care

• Low prevalence of homeless family households

Arkansas Challenges are

• High prevalence of diabetes among women

• High prevalence of tobacco use during pregnancy

• High teen birth rate

Arkansas Highlights are

• In the past year, HPV immunization among females ages 13-17 increased 31 percent from 35.5 percent to 46.6 percent

• In the past year, HPV immunization among males ages 13-17 decreased 28 percent from 33.6 percent to 24.3 percent

• In the past year, teen births decreased 14 percent from 38.0 to 32.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19

• In the past three years, the percentage of infants exclusively breastfed for six months increased 48 percent from 13.8 percent to 20.4 percent

• In the past three years, meningococcal immunization among children ages 13-17 increased 42 percent from 64.8 percent to 91.7 percent

• In the past year, teen suicide increased 30 percent from 11.0 to 14.3 deaths per 100,000 adolescents ages 15-19

New York has made the most progress on women and children’s health since last year’s report, improving six ranks from 19 to 13. Maine showed the next greatest improvement, moving up five ranks, followed by Maryland, Missouri and New Jersey at four ranks each. Nebraska and Washington experienced the greatest declines since 2018, with each falling six ranks to 28 and 17, respectively.

Key national findings from this year’s report include:

• The U.S. teen suicide rate increased 25 percent for adolescents ages 15-19 since the 2016 report, rising from 8.4 to 10.5 deaths per 100,000 adolescents.

• The U.S. child mortality rate increased 6 percent for children ages 1-19 since the 2016 report – an especially concerning trend after declines since 1980.

* The maternal mortality rate is highest among African American mothers at 63.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, 3.8-times higher than the lowest rate (among Asian/Pacific Islander mothers).

“Maternal mortality rates continue to be troubling as well, and are more distressing for African American women and in specific states by comparison. Collectively, we must do more to reverse these concerning trends,” said Dr. Janice Huckaby, Optum Chief Medical Officer, Maternal-Child Health Strategy.

Positive Trends in Teen Birth, Smoking and Flu Vaccinations

Despite the health challenges faced by women and children, the nation has made encouraging improvements to decrease the rate of teen births and smoking, and to increase the rate of flu vaccinations among women since the 2016 Report. Notably:

• Tobacco smoking among women ages 18-44 decreased 12 percent

• Teen births decreased 22 percent among teens ages 15-19

• Nearly 1.3 million more women ages 18-44 received the flu vaccine than in 2016, an increase of 5 percent.

Partner Says Findings Critical to Helping Meet Needs of Young People

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, a Cincinnati-based, nationally recognized innovator of services for youth and families in crisis that receives support from the United Health Foundation, praised the findings of the Report for its accuracy and value.

“Data sources that help quantify the impact of social determinants of health in our community are an important part of helping Lighthouse adapt to meet the needs of young people and families,” said Paul Haffner, President & CEO of Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, which receives support from the United Health Foundation. “We know first-hand that the needs are significant, and in some cases, growing. We are grateful to the United Health Foundation for this information to help us advance conversations with policymakers at various local, state and national levels.”