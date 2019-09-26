The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Laugh-n-Learn Childcare Center, 3102 W. 34th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 20. All critical violations were corrected during time of inspection.

• Saracen Casino Annex, 3513-Annex Market St. Date of inspection Sept. 19. No violations observed during time of inspection. This establishment is okay to operate.

• Pine Bluff Food Mart LLC, 3402 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection Sept. 18. Crackers offered for sale are not labeled for individual sale. Food for sale shall be labeled as specified. Observation: Need to clean pizza oven. All non-food contact surfaces shall be cleaned at frequency to prevent accumulation. Observation: Trash cans containing food stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue shall be covered when not in continuous use.

• Addi’s Corner, 101 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Sept. 17. Thermometer to test internal temperatures not noted in establishment. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed several dead insects in establishment that should be removed. Dead insects and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests. Ice scoop observed being stored on top of ice machine. Ice scoop should be stored in a way to prevent it from being contaminated. Observed single use cups at self service drink station being stored out of package and not protected. Single use cups should be stored in original packaging or by other means that protects them from contamination until used. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some floor and ceiling tiles are damaged and need to be replaced. Some floors in establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• P Hayes Grocery, 3008 Port Road. Date of inspection Sept. 17. Observation: No test strips available. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Brainfreeze Shaved Ice, 9038 Kankakee Drive. Date of inspection into complaint Sept. 16. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• Bel Air Elementary Junior High School, P.O. Box 7678. Date of inspection Sept. 16. Sanitizer not dispensing in automatic dishwasher to properly sanitize dishes- needs to be repaired. Cut watermelon (48 and 46 degrees F), Jalapenos (48 degrees F), and chicken (47 degrees F) in walk in cooler and milk (47 degrees F) in milk cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floor in the walk in cooler next to the walk in freezer is damaged and needs to be repaired. Observed unused equipment in establishment that needs to be removed. The premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observed ice build up on floors, walls, and ceiling in walk in freezer that needs to be removed.