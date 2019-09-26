LITTLE ROCK – Representative Jon Eubanks of Paris, was awarded the 2019 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee.

Representative Eubanks received the award for making an A on the 2019 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 92nd General Assembly on the 25 bills in the report card.

Eubanks received his award Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

The award was presented to by Ken Yang, Political Director of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock.

“Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public” said Yang. “We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Representative Eubanks’ votes on those bills reflect our mission.

“We are pleased to present Representative Eubanks with the 2019 Statesman Award.”

Eubanks is currently serving in his fifth term as a state representative and is a farmer and certified public accountant. Eubanks is also a former president of his local farm bureau and of the Paris boys and Girls Club and the Paris Rotary Club.

For the 92nd General Assembly, Representative Eubanks serves as Speaker Pro-Tempore and also serves on the House Education Committee, the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, and the House Rules Committee.

He and his wife Janet attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they currently reside in Paris, and have four children.