Parade is Friday

The Booneville High School Homecoming activities will begin tonight, Sept. 25, weather permitting, at 8 p.m. in the parking lot south of the football stadium for the annual Homecoming bonfire and pep rally.

The Homecoming pep rally will be in the high school gym at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 27. The Homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. School will be dismissed so that students may view the parade. Buses will run regular routes at 1:30 p.m. Any parent wanting their child to see the parade must pick him or her up. The schools will not be transporting any students to the parade.

The Coronation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium. The game against the Paris Eagles will begin at 7.

The Homecoming Royalty and their escorts are Seventh Grade Maid Farrah Stringer, her escort will be Noah Weaver. Eighth Grade Maid Alexis Franklin, her escorts will be Evan Schlinker and Landon Beckett. Freshman Maid Natalie Miller, her escorts will be Jacob Carey and Andrew Robertson. Sophomore Maid Grace Preston, her escorts will be Chance Shigley and Cam Brasher. Junior Maid Margie Jeffcoat, her escorts will be Domenic Helms and Anthony McKesson. Senior Maid Kylie Rogers, her escorts will be Cort Mizell and Ethan Pirraglia.

The football Homecoming Queen for 2019 is Shelby Posey. Her escorts will be Gabe Fennell and Hunter Pence.

The children attendants in the ceremony will be Ainsley Kimes, Beau Lewter, and Daxton Turner.