A community group is planning a march Tuesday in support of a former basketball player at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Tyler Williams left the men's team in August after a meeting with new UAFS coach Jim Boone. Audio recordings indicate a disagreement occurred between Williams and the coach over Williams' dreadlocks. Williams left the team after the meeting.

Williams and his family in August submitted a letter to UAFS, claiming Boone's statements about the dreadlocks amounted to racism. An investigation by the university found no racial discrimination, but Chancellor Terisa Riley wrote in a letter that "the University of Arkansas Fort Smith Department of Athletics will not condone or allow a policy, procedure, or practice — conveyed verbally or in writing — to dictate the hair styles or hair lengths for its student athletes."

A silent march is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to show support for Williams, according to a news release from Reginald Williams. The march will be in front of the Subblefield Center on the UAFS campus. The march will take place on the sidewalk on Waldron Road and conclude at the Lion statue in front of the Stubblefield Center. Participants are encouraged to wear black and white and create and bring signs for the protest.

The Black Student Association and athletic department at UAFS hosted an open forum last week to discuss issues of race and ways UAFS can improve.

Boone issued an apology last week for what he says was an "out of character" reaction during his meeting with Williams. Boone came to UAFS in April from Delta State following the resignation of former coach Justin Bailey. The team is scheduled to play its first game Nov. 9 at the Stubblefield Center.