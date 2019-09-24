Four people received accolades for service to Hot Springs Village last Wednesday at September’s Property Owners’ Association board of directors meeting.

Board chair Cindi Erickson presented certificates to each honoree on behalf of staff and the board.

Sanitation crew members Jeff Breshear and Andrew Baker spotted a Villager who had fallen in the street, and were recognized for their alertness and willingness to help. A neighbor, Richard Carroll, witnessed the act of kindness and recounted it in a letter to the editor.

Carroll saw one of the men run to the man’s porch, grab a chair and run down a steep driveway to aid the Villager. They called 911, applied first aid to the man’s injured knee, offered encouragement and waited for paramedics. The man did not want hospital treatment, so they walked him to his house and stood by while he was made comfortable.

Then, they resumed work. “As Mr. Carroll said, ‘Truly, you are heroes,’ and thank you, Mr. Carroll, for sharing this story,” Erickson said. The men received a standing ovation.

Bruce Caverly was recognized for his continuing efforts to ensure the Village urban bowhunt is successful.

Involved in the hunt since its inception in 2009, Caverly has worked with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Bowhunters Association and Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry to ensure each hunt goes flawlessly. Bowhunters must attend an orientation for the hunt and demonstrate proficiency by passing the International Bowhunters Education program.

AGFC’s urban hunt application tells applicants the commission “supports regulated hunting as the most effective and efficient way to manage wildlife populations.”

Participating bowhunters must follow all special urban hunt rules and agree to donate their first deer to help feed the needy.

Retiring Village Voice managing editor Jeff Meek was honored in absentia for his service, particularly for writing stories of more than 365 military veterans who served their country. “The stories give a voice to those who served, and give to readers an appreciation of the freedom Americans enjoy because of their military service,” Erickson said.

Meek and his wife, Jeanne, were also recognized for organizing an annual a thank-you banquet for Vietnam War veterans. “Jeff will be truly missed here in Hot Springs Village and on behalf of the board and staff, we wish he and Jeanne the best in their new chapter, enjoying being closer to their family,” she said.

Director Diana Podawiltz then read a statement, recalling a sermon by Pastor Bubba Smith at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, where the Meeks also attended. “Regarding our dash on our tombstone – what is the length of our days – what did we do with our time on earth?,” Smith challenged worshippers, she recalled.

“Well, Jeff, your time here has been a big dash, and you have impacted many lives positively,” Podawiltz said.



