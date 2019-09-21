A new time table has been set calling for the opening of the Booneville School District’s new wellness clinic to be pushed into March.

Superintendent Trent Goff told the Booneville School Board at its regularly scheduled meeting last week that a meeting between the architect, dental company, and construction company held a couple weeks ago necessitated changes in the plan.

The changes were largely removing walls and adjustments to cabinetry, Goff said.

The updated plans have been forwarded to the Circle M construction management team, Goff said.

Goff also said he expects those to be implemented by the end of September which would push a start date to the end of October or early November.

With the project expected to take about 90 days, that pushes completion into 2020, and school officials are now in hopes the clinic will be open after spring break, Goff said.