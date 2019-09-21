Wilmer Booher has joined the financial advising team at Siebenmorgen and Associates with his primary office location in the firm’s Paris branch at 23 E. Main St.

Will has four years of experience with Ameriprise Financial in a different area within the Ameriprise corporate office. He and his family moved to Arkansas from Las Vegas.

“Will’s passion for helping clients address their financial concerns and delivering personalized investment, retirement and estate planning makes him a wonderful addition to our team,” said Kenneth P. Siebenmorgen, CFP, CRPC at Siebenmorgan and Associates in Fort Smith.

Booher and his wife, Elizabeth, have two young girls, Lily and Aubrey.

Dr. William Stevenson recently joined Mercy Family Medicine – Booneville, 128 Daniel Ave., as a family medicine doctor.

Stevenson’s interest in medicine stems from watching his father battle cancer when he was a young child – a battle he eventually won. He also observed health care workers in action on several mission trips to Ireland, Haiti and Mexico as a teenager.

“I’ve always had a strong desire to serve other people and going into medicine seemed like a wonderful way to do that,” Stevenson said in a news release.

Originally from Siloam Springs, Stevenson says he was excited by the opportunity to serve the community of Booneville. He is especially passionate about helping patients make lifestyle changes to prevent disease or to improve their overall health if they have already been diagnosed with a chronic medical condition, like diabetes.

“Many things are possible when you work with a patient toward a common goal,” Stevenson added. “I am invested in the health of my patients and want them to know that we are in this together.”

Stevenson received his medical degree and his master’s degree in physiology and biophysics from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences – West in Fort Smith.

He is married and has a 1-year-old son. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and two dogs, taking walks, cooking, gardening, mountain climbing and working on cars. He and his wife, Analisa, have climbed all of the mountains in Arkansas’ state parks. He also plays the guitar, writes songs and has recorded an album.

Dr. Bryant Virden, a pediatric psychiatrist, recently joined Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health - Fort Smith.

Virden is Arkansas born, raised and trained – and proud of it.

“I’m from Morrilton, Arkansas, and I’ve never lived out of state – or wanted to,” said Virdenwho recently joined Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health in Fort Smith. “Arkansas is my home and I intend to stay here.”

Just a short 100-mile drive from where he grew up, Virden is happy to call Fort Smith his new home and looks forward to addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of children and adolescents in the community, a Mercy news release states.

When Virden enrolled in medical school, he knew he wanted to care for children. It was his time working on the Child Diagnostic Unit at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Psychiatric Research Institute in Little Rock that sparked his interest in child psychiatry.

“I believe that children do well when they are able to, but many things can get in their way,” he said. “Sometimes children and families need some extra help to succeed. I feel fortunate to be able to listen to them and help them grow and thrive.”

He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency in general psychiatry and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Outside of work, Virden enjoys playing golf, cooking and traveling with his wife, Rebecka.

Mercy Clinic Behavioral Health – Fort Smith is located at 2713 S. 74th St., Suite 302.