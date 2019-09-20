THEFTS

SOUTH 19TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A wallet, several credit cards, a driver's license and two Social Security cards valued at $15 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

HOUSTON STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A wooden jewelry box, a wooden chest and a flex volt valued at $800 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 1600 BLOCK: A 2003 Honda Civic valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

4300 PLANTERS ROAD: A welder, a drop gate trailer, tools, an oxygen and acetylene torch, gauges, hoses, a cutting torch, welding heads, a gas blower, an evacuation air pipe, welding gauges, a hose, an argon bottle, clamps, welding hoods and a tripod wrench valued at $14,070 were reported stolen in a burglary at Evans Enterprises.

SOUTH Y CIRCLE, 5300 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 38TH STREET, 1200 BLOCK: Money in the amount of $2 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

WINDSOR DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK: A 2007 Ford Fusion valued at $7,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH B STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2013 scooter valued at $500 was reported stolen.

EAST VALLEY ROAD, 5300 BLOCK: A boat valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

OAKVIEW ROAD, 6200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

TOWSON AVENUE, 1000 BLOCK: A 1990 Chevrolet vehicle valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

2710 GRAND AVE.: A cellphone and a TV valued at $1,723 were reported stolen from Rent A Center.

ROSEWOOD CIRCLE, 5200 BLOCK: A 2016 Honda moped valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her neighbor swung a knife at her when she asked her about money she owed her.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JASON GREGORY MCDOWELL OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

RYAN EDWARD BROCKMAN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman had used his credit card information.

A LITTLE ROCK MAN reported a woman had stolen information from him to pay for Cox account expenses valued at $895.32.

A GREENWOOD MAN reported three unauthorized charges to his bank account valued at $128.15 and one unauthorized charge to his PayPal account valued at $243.68.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A MANAGER AT RED LOBSTER, 7401 Rogers Ave., reported an employee they fired told her she hoped she "enjoyed how she was going to die" and that he was going to kill her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SARAH E. MEHLMAN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

JUAN MARTIN PRIETO OF ROLAND was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Kansas.

TERRI MARIE SANCHEZ OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.