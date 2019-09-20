Caleb Hyatt ran 20 times for 226 yards and four touchdown in a 33-32 losing effort against Cutter Morning Star at Diamondback Stadium in Magazine Friday night.

Hyatt’s fourth touchdown covered 29 yards and gave the Rattlers (2-1) a 32-26 lead with 9:40 remaining, but a two-point conversion play failed – the Rattlers managed just one conversion in four tries.

Facing a fourth-and-4, Cutter Morning Star (2-1) used a reverse pass from Landon Watson to quarterback Sam Moore, for 43 yards and a touchdown with 6:42 to play and went ahead on Tyler Mace’s third point after kick.

Magazine got to the Eagle 21-yard line on the ensuing possession but fumbled the football with 4:23 left.

Cutter kept the ball until punting with 1:08 to play but Tatum Scott, who also ran for 76 yards and a touchdown, was intercepted with 45 seconds left to end any hopes.