LITTLE ROCK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently approved revisions to Arkansas’s clean air plan updating state regulations for air permits for factories, industrial boilers, and power plants that are newly built or recently modified.

The revisions address Clean Air Act permitting requirements while providing Arkansas additional flexibility for air permits.

“States know best how to make regulations work for the benefit of their communities and environment,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “With these approved changes, Arkansas will be able to maintain clean air standards by using a commonsense approach to permitting rather than being tied to one-size-fits-all requirements.”

On May 31, 2019, EPA published the proposed approval of the Arkansas State Implementation Plan (SIP) revisions from Oct. 24, 2002, Nov. 6, 2013, and March 24, 2017. The updates allowed permittees the ability to implement alternative work plans that were not in their permit application and modify their facility without requesting a permit revision. Additionally, the revisions granted the state the ability to allow extensions to testing, compliance or other dates in a permit. EPA did not receive any comments on the proposed approval.

A SIP is a collection of regulations and documents used by a state, territory, or local air district to reduce air pollution and ensure the attainment and maintenance of National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Overall, EPA has made significant progress to address backlogged SIPs from the previous administration and will continue to work with our state partners to ensure that the Clean Air Act standards are met in Arkansas and across the country.